Deaths April 18, 2022: Kevin Murphy, Martin Haberman, Marian Joan Niles, Donna Mae Etten

Firebirds advance to Elite Eight Firebirds Zach Bulthuis and Matt Slivinski both posted double-digit kills as the Carthage College Men’s Volleyball Team notched their first win of NCAA tournament play. Bulthuis posted 12 kills, while […] Daniel Schoettler

Celebrate Earth Day resumes at Gateway Technical College on April 23 Gateway Technical College is hosting its 14th annual Celebrate Earth Day event on April 23. The event will be held in person from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the […] Racine County Eye

Kenosha Student Recognized as one of Wisconsin’s Top Scholar Athletes A Kenosha student has been named a finalist for the 2022 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's (WIAA) Statewide Scholar-Athlete Awards. In the state of Wisconsin, 16 senior girls and 16 senior […] Emma Widmar

Kenosha Unified School District gets a fresh new look The Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) has received a fresh new logo with a handful of variations to boot. Created at no cost by KUSD staff, the new logos not […] Loren Lamoreaux