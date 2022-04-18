Deaths April 18, 2022: Kevin Murphy, Martin Haberman, Marian Joan Niles, Donna Mae Etten

This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.
The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:
Father Kevin Murphy, OSB, 86, died April 15, 2022.
Brother Martin Haberman, OSB, 91, died April 16, 2022.
Marian Joan Niles, 89, of Salem, died April 15, 2022.
Donna Mae (nee Biehn) Etten, 87, of Burlington and formerly of Paris, died April 17, 2022.
