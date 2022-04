Western Kenosha County is going to get some snow the day after Easter, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Snow should begin falling by about 1 a.m., Monday and continue through at least 4 a.m. and possibly longer. Over 1.5 inches of accumulation are possible.

Monday’s high temperature will be 41.

A slow warm-up is set to begin Tuesday with temperature reaching 66 by Thursday.