Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club to host Community Chili Cook-Off April 30; still time to enter

The Paris Community Chili Cook Off will be held Saturday, April 30, from noon to 3 p.m. at Paris School.

The event is hosted by the Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club.

Come be a chili cook-off judge. Tasting is free. Just cast your vote for your favorite chili.

It is free to compete in the event with a batch of chili. To compete, RSVP before April 22 to parischilicookoff@gmail.com. Prizes will be given for first, second and third fan favorites.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Donations will be accepted for the community garden located at Paris Town Hall, which is maintained by the 4-H Club.