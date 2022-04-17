Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board and Lake District commissioners meeting April 18, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board and the Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District Commissioners are scheduled to hold meetings Monday at Village Hall.

The Village Board and Lake District commissioners are the same individuals.

First is the Village Board meeting, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Discussion and possible action regarding Asbestos Abatement for 108 E. Main Street (old village hall). The building is going to be demolished and the property made into a parking lot.

Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #9 from JJ Henderson for $701,293.91. This is regarding work being done at the Waste Water Treatment Plant and lift stations.

The full agenda is available here.

The Lake District Commissioners meeting is schedeuled to begin iummeidately after the VIllage Board meeting. The main agendas item is:

Consideration of a motion to approve a quote from Wisconsin Lake & Pond Resource for lake weed treatment in an amount not to exceed $14,511.

The full agenda is available here.