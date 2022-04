Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:02 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation at 216th Avenue and Highway 50 in Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Lakes.

Per dispatch: Caller reported strong smell of natural gas.

UPDATE 5:10 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue unit on another call says strong smell of natural gas near Highway 50 bridge over Des Plaines River. Bristol units also responding to new scene.