Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:51 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a fire in the 26400 block of Highway K along the Salem Lakes-Brighton border.

UPDATE 8:53 p.m. — Dispatch reports that deputies on scene confirm there is a fire under the vehicle.

UPDATE 8:54 p.m. — Dispatch reports deputies say fire is now out.

UPDATE 8:55 p.m. — Incident command reduces response to single engine.