Units responding for fire in Wheatland

Apr 14th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:50 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to the 33000 block of 75th Street in Wheatland for a report of a fire.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a tree on fire.

