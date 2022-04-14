Units responding for fire in Wheatland

At about 1:50 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to the 33000 block of 75th Street in Wheatland for a report of a fire.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting a tree on fire.
