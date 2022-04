/Photo by Milan Jurek via freeimages.com

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for a large portion of Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday.

Winds of 15 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph possible during the advisory period, especially in the afternoon.

Skies should by sunny Thursday with a high of 48.