Units responding for crash along Bristol-Paris border

At about 8:48 a.m., Paris Fire and Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash in the 17000 block of Highway K along thr Bristol-Paris border.

UPDATE about 8:49 a.m. — Dispatch reports deputy on scene says one vehicle rolled over.

UPDATE 9:04 a.m. — Flight for Life medical transport helicopter responding for one patient.

UPDATE 9:14 a.m. — Helicopter on ground atvlandibg zone.

UPDATE 9:15 a.m. — Ambulance arrives at landing zone.

UPDATE 9:29 a.m. — Deputy requests two tows, one vehicle on its roof.

UPDATE 9:32 a.m. — Landing zone command reports Flight has taken off. Ground units clearing the scene.