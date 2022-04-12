Rain, maybe thunderstorms Wednesday

It seems pretty sure we’re going to see some rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday and maybe there will be a thunderstorm as well, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Rain is already falling around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, but that is not expected to last. Rain may start up again about 8 a.m., Wednesday, is likely to be falling by early afternoon and is virtually certain by early evening. It may continue through about 11 p.m., Wednesday.

There’s a chance of thunderstorms through that whole rain window, though they’re not likely.

Wednesday also looks to be the warmest day of the week with a high of 69 reached midafternoon. High temps are expected to moderate after that, staying in the 40s through Tuesday.