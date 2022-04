Photo by Denisse Leon on Unsplash

Salem Lakes will host its Easter Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, at Schmalfeldt Park, 383 Railroad St., Silver Lake, beginning at 10 a.m.

Age groups for the egg hunt will be:

1 to 3 years old.

4 to 6 years old.

7 to 10 years old.

You also can take pictures with the Easter Bunny. Bring your own camera.