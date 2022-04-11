Salem United Methodist Church will present “The Twelve” on April 14

/Submitted photo

Salem United Methodist Church will present “The Twelve” on Thursday, April 14 at 7 p.m., at the church, 25130 85th St., Salem.

The Apostles come alive and reveal their stories and journeys with Christ. As they gather in the Upper Room for the last time, the Apostles tell of the events, times, miracles and tragedies that formed their lives.

This presentation is for the whole family and will give everyone a new insight in what it took to follow Christ and

to spread the “Good News” throughout the world.

This presentation is in its 24th year and is performed by the men and women of Salem United Methodist Church. This presentation is free and open to all.

For further Information, contact the church office at: 262-843-2525