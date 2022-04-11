Job’s Daughter’s Bethel #79 Easter Egg Hunt

Sunday afternoon Bethel #79 held their sixth Easter Egg hunt at Washburn Lodge, 8102 199th Ave., Bristol. Although the afternoon was sunny, all the precipitation during the week had left the yard around the building rather muddy. The decision was made to hold it inside the lodge.

The Grand Bethel Honored Queen April and Miss Wisconsin Job’s Daughter Esmeralda helped out.

April Perry, Grand Bethel Honored Queen, from Racine

The kids were divided into three groups, 0-4, 5-8, and 9-12.

Job’s Daughters is an organization for girls ages 10 to 20 to learn life skills like planning and organization, public speaking and leadership in a fun, uplifting environment where members make long-lasting friendships. Bethel 79 has been a part of the community for more than 30 years, running a goldfish game at Bristol Progress Days and participating in the parade, in addition to many community service events. BristolJD79@gmail.com for more information.