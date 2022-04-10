Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting April 11, 2022

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

DELIMAT PROPERTIES 1 LLC, 32135 Geneva Rd., Salem WI 53168 (Owner), DeAnna Delimat, 34231 High

Dr., East Troy, WI 53120 (Agent), requesting approval of a temporary use (Section III. S. 12.18.7-4: which states

that it shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement or alteration of a

temporary use, as defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board of

Adjustments) to temporarily locate (1) 10’ x 10’ sales tent and (2) 8’ x 40’ metal storage units to operate a

temporary fireworks sales stand in the B-3 Highway Business District on Tax Parcel #95-4-119-013-0320 and 95-

4-119-013-0330, Town of Wheatland. Delimat Enterprises Inc., DeAnna Delimat, 34231 High Drive, East Troy 3120

Trade Name: Black Bull Fireworks. Fireworks Sellers Permit – (Wheatland issued) for June 1 – July 5, 2022 from a 10’ x 10’ sales tent at 32135 Geneva Rd., Parcel #95-4-119-013-0320, 013-0330 with (2) 8’ x 40 metal storage units and per town ordinance. Sell fireworks possessor permit per town ordinance.

Dr., East Troy, WI 53120 (Agent), requesting approval of a temporary use (Section III. S. 12.18.7-4: which states that it shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement or alteration of a temporary use, as defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board of Adjustments) to temporarily locate (1) 10’ x 10’ sales tent and (2) 8’ x 40’ metal storage units to operate a temporary fireworks sales stand in the B-3 Highway Business District on Tax Parcel #95-4-119-013-0320 and 95- 4-119-013-0330, Town of Wheatland. Delimat Enterprises Inc., DeAnna Delimat, 34231 High Drive, East Troy 3120 Trade Name: Black Bull Fireworks. Fireworks Sellers Permit – (Wheatland issued) for June 1 – July 5, 2022 from a 10’ x 10’ sales tent at 32135 Geneva Rd., Parcel #95-4-119-013-0320, 013-0330 with (2) 8’ x 40 metal storage units and per town ordinance. Sell fireworks possessor permit per town ordinance. Bristol 50 LLC, 7330 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, IL 60706 (Owner), Steve Hoffman, 111 17th St., Wilmette, IL

60009 (Agent), requesting a Conditional Use Permit to construct wildlife ponds in the C-1 Lowland Resource

Conservancy Dist. on Tax Parcel #95-4-119-121-1001.

60009 (Agent), requesting a Conditional Use Permit to construct wildlife ponds in the C-1 Lowland Resource Conservancy Dist. on Tax Parcel #95-4-119-121-1001. Haskins LLC, 400 Boulder Ridge Ct., Lake Geneva, WI 53147 (Owner), Mark Larkin, 400 Boulder Ridge Ct., Lake

Geneva, WI 53147 (Agent). Requests are for the property around and including the barn, silos, and house at 39810

60th St., Slades Corners, approximately. Requesting a rezoning from A-1 Agricultural Preservation Dist. to B-5 Wholesale Trade and Warehousing Dist. Lot 1 (1.29 acre) and R-2 Suburban Single-Family Residential Dist. Lot 2 (.92 acre) and Lot 3 (4.64 acre) on Tax Parcel #95-4-219-314-0360, requesting a Conditional Use Permit to allow a contractor business in the B-5 Wholesale Trade and Warehousing Dist. on Tax Parcel #95-4-219-314-0360 requesting a Certified Survey Map on Tax Parcel #95-4-219-314-0360, Lot 1, 2, & 3.

The full agenda is available here.