The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion and possible action on the purchase and installation of park equipment at Fort Montgomery Park, in

the amount of $17,585. Discussion and possible action on the installation of park equipment at Lubeno Park, in the amount of $7,780.

A number of appointments to village boards and commissions.

