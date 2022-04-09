A word from our sponsors: April 9, 2022 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza found in poultry flock, Racine is 3rd county in Wisconsin with positive tests MADISON – A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), otherwise known as “bird flu,” has been confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) in […] Loren Lamoreaux

Don’t Miss Islands of Brilliance on April 9 MILWAUKEE – This Saturday, Islands of Brilliance will be hosting two 90-minute workshops for neurodiverse community members and their families at the Racine Creative Center, 524 Main St., Suite 311. […] Loren Lamoreaux

Kenosha’s Kreuser: ‘Pull Together For The Good Of The County’ KENOSHA – In delivering his final State of the County address Tuesday evening, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser urged the County Board and his successor to continue the momentum. After […] Paul Holley

Creative Welding & Fabrication of Burlington Expands, Focus on Creating Jobs Creative Welding & Fabrication, a partner of Inland Lake Harvesters of Burlington, previously leased the majority of the space at 120 Industrial Drive. The business became a recipient of the […] Emma Widmar