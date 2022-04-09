2022 Westosha-Salem Kiwanis Club Egg Hunt coverage (PHOTOS)

The Kiwanis Club of Westosha-Salem hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday afternoon at Salem School.

Children from 2 to 10 years old were able to pick up plastic eggs with surprises inside. Participants hunted eggs by age groups. Kids who found a golden egg won a special Easter basket.

Those attending also were able to visit with the Easter Bunny and get a close-up look at Sheriff’s Department and Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue equipment.

The club also held a bike raffle for four bicycles, two smaller and two larger.

Here are some more photos from the event: