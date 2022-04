Growing with Bristol hosted its 2022 Easter Egg Hunt at Hansen Park in Bristol Saturday morning to the apparent delight of numerous young egg hunters.

Children up to 10 years old were divided into age groups for their hunts. They could also visit with the Easter Bunny, who arrived via horse drawn carriage and have a complementary cookie. Some 30,000 eggs with filled with candy and other prizes.

Here are some photos from the event:

Growing with Bristol held a diaper collection for 1HOPE in conjunction with the egg hunt.