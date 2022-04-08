Wagner portrait unveiled

Judge Mary K Wagner’s portrait was unveiled Thursday afternoon. There was standing room only at the historic Ceremonial Courtroom, Room 209, in the Kenosha County Courthouse, 912 56th St., Kenosha.

Wagner retired in July 2021, after 30 years of service on the Kenosha County bench. Earlier in

her career, she was a private-practice attorney, a member of the Wisconsin Assembly,

served as Kenosha County clerk, served on the tax appeals commission, and worked as a schoolteacher at Bristol School.

She grew up in Brighton, graduated from Central High School, and U.W. Madison.

Artist Sergei Chernikov has painted five of the judge’s portraits. The painting is 40×42, oil on canvas. He tries to capture some of the personality of the subject.

This is the ceiling of the courtroom and some of the restoration in progress that Judge Wagner was speaking about.