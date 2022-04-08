Karow to remain Twin Lakes village trustee after winning seat on County Board

Aaron Karow intends to retain his seat on the Twin Lakes Village Board after winning a seat on the County Board in Tuesday’s election.

“My current plan is to stay on the Village Board and to continue to serve Twin Lakes,” Karow said in an email in response to a question from westofthei.com. “The County Board is similar in function but different in issues and levels of service to where I think the positions are complementary.”

Karow defeated Kim Lewis Tuesday for the Dist. 23 county supervisor seat. Lewis was appointed to the post in April 2021, after the death of Lon Wienke. The district includes parts of Twin Lakes and Randall.

“I started my government service on the student council in high school.,” Karow said. “My uncle Mark was on the County Board years ago and I have been intrigued by it since then. It’s been on my mind for a while to run however the district boundary had me living outside the district and timing wasn’t good for me personally. I truly want to use my experience and passion to serve. I have some flexibility and want to maintain balance with my family, work and serving my community. I want to continue many of the good things going on in our county and improve things where I can.”