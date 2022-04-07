Vicki King named new Salem School District administrator

The Salem School District has hired Vicki King as its new district administrator, a news release distributed Thursday said.

From the news release:

The Salem School District Board of Education is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Vicki King as District Administrator. She will begin in this position on July 1st, 2022, and we know that she will provide outstanding leadership to our district as we go into the next school year and beyond.

‘The Board carried out a thorough search, including interviews with the board, leadership team, staff, and family/community members. It was inspiring to see the many positive comments shared by those who had an

opportunity to meet with Dr. King.

Dr. King brings over 20 years of experience as an educational leader. She brings a strong educational perspective to our district, having taught and led students and staff at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. Dr. King has taught grades 3-5, and middle school science and math. She has also served as an Elementary and Middle School Principal, as well as in district level leadership, most recently as the Director of Data, Assessment, and Accountability for the Big Hollow School District in Illinois.

Her extensive background in curriculum, assessment, educational programming, use of educational data, and strategic planning will provide the expertise necessary to lead our board, staff, and community to ensure, in her words, “that all students experience high levels of social, emotional, physical, and academic achievement and growth, regardless of background; to co-create a safe and dynamic learning community for all stakeholders.”

Dr. King has a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Western Illinois University, a Masters in Educational

Leadership from Northern Illinois University, and a BS in Education from the University of Nevada, Reno. She has been recognized for exceptional student academic growth and increased family engagement at the state level. Vicki is enthusiastic and prepared to contribute her knowledge of educational programs and initiatives to maximize students’ learning and experiences with the Salem community. She is also eager to build collaborative relationships with staff, students, and families that will ensure we are continuing to make a difference every day for our students.

Please join us in welcoming Dr. King to the Salem School Community. We know she will be impressed by the level of support the community has for our students as evidenced by the recent passage of our referendum.