Poole to continue as Paddock Lake trustee after being elected to County Board

After Tuesday’s election, John Poole of Paddock Lake is heading back to an elected post he held in the past — county supervisor from Dist. 20.

Poole said he also will continue in his village trustee post for at least the remainder of his current term, which will expire in April 2023.

“I do plan to continue as a Paddock Lake village trustee,” Poole said in an email in answer to a question from westofthei.com. “At this point I don’t know if it will be just for the current term or more. I also feel Paddock Lake is going through exciting times and I want to be a part of that.”

Poole had been a county supervisor from 2014-2020 before being defeated by Sharon Pomaville. Pomaville did not run for re-election this year and Poole ran again, defeating Steve Brown.

“I feel I will be an asset to Salem Lakes and Paddock Lake being on the County Board,” Poole said. “I know some of the Salem Lakes trustees and I hope they will reach out to me if they have needs the county can assist with.”