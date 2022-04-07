More donations for Ukraine fire

Salem Lakes Fire Department was the collection point for more fire equipment to go to firefighters in Ukraine.

Departments such as New Berlin, Oak Creek, Luxemburg, Slinger, Hartford, Wauconda, Town of Burlington, Grayslake, and Antioch donated. Grayslake Fire District donated airpacks and air bottles. Luxemburg Community Fire Department donated 30 helmets. The Wauconda Fire Cadets donated some turnout gear, boots, and hand tools. The Chief’s son Braden has been driving all over, picking donations.

What started as an idea firefighter Arek Stypulak found online a department in Clifton, New Jersey was sending fire equipment to Ukraine. One of their firefighters was from Ukraine. It turns out Clifton is the perfect spot because they have Meest shipping company, which specializes in shipping goods to Ukraine. Arek, who has family in Poland, took it to his Chief, James Lejcar, and it escalated from there. The Wisconsin departments have worked through the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association.

Wednesday, everything was loaded up to be sent to New Jersey.

Off to New Jersey for shipping.