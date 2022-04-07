Growing with Bristol Easter Egg Hunt is April 9

Photo by Matthias Wieland via stock.xchng

Growing with Bristol will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9 at Hansen Park.

The hunt takes place at 10:30 a.m. sharp. Attendees are advised to arrive before then and be ready for action ahead of time.

There will be staggered starts of age groups of:

Up to 2 years old.

3 and 4 year olds.

5 and 6 year olds.

7 and 8 year olds

9 and 10 year olds.

Some more tips for this event from Growing with Bristol:

Wear boots – its wet!

Bring a bag or basket.

Up to 2 will be the only age group that parents or “helpers” will be allowed in the EGGcellent hunt area.

Please plan to match up and return all your eggs prior to leaving the park in the designated Egg Return Areas by each hunt area.

Don’t forget your pack of diapers or wipes for the 1HOPE collection.

Easter Bunny will be available for pictures under the small Pavillion.

Complementary cookies from R &C Hawkins Farms (1 per child) will be available while supplies last.