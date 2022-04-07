Growing with Bristol Easter Egg Hunt is April 9

Apr 7th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Growing with Bristol will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9 at Hansen Park.

The hunt takes place at 10:30 a.m. sharp. Attendees are advised to arrive before then and be ready for action ahead of time.

There will be staggered starts of age groups of:

  • Up to 2 years old.
  • 3 and 4 year olds.
  • 5 and 6 year olds.
  • 7 and 8 year olds
  • 9 and 10 year olds.

Some more tips for this event from Growing with Bristol:

  • Wear boots – its wet!
  • Bring a bag or basket.
  • Up to 2 will be the only age group that parents or “helpers” will be allowed in the EGGcellent hunt area.
  • Please plan to match up and return all your eggs prior to leaving the park in the designated Egg Return Areas by each hunt area.
  • Don’t forget your pack of diapers or wipes for the 1HOPE collection.
  • Easter Bunny will be available for pictures under the small Pavillion.
  • Complementary cookies from R &C Hawkins Farms (1 per child) will be available while supplies last.
