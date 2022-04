Tickets for the Central High School spring production “CLUE on Stage” are on sale.

Based on the film and the classic board game, this comic murder mystery will have you guessing until the end. Show dates and times are:

April 8 at 7pm

April 9 at 7pm

April 10 at 1pm

The cost is $10 per ticket (or $5 for students). To purchase tickets, go to www.showtix4u.com and search for Westosha