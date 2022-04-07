2022 Job’s Daughters Bethel #79 Easter Egg Hunt is April 10

Job’s Daughters Bethel #79 is hosting its sixth Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 10, at Washburn Masonic Lodge, 8102 199th Ave., Bristol. The event was paused during the last two years because of the pandemic.

The free event is open to children 12 and under, who will be divided into appropriate groups to gather eggs. The event will happen rain or shine, moving indoors if necessitated by the weather

For more information, call Bethel Guardian Heather Collier at 262-748-5725 or email BristolJD79@gmail.com.

Job’s Daughters is an organization for girls ages 10 to 20 to learn life skills like planning and organization, public speaking and leadership in a fun, uplifting environment where members make long-lasting friendships. Bethel 79 has been a part of the community for more than 30 years, running a goldfish game at Bristol Progress Days and participating in the parade, in addition to many community service events.