The Wilmot Union High School Spring Musical, The Addams, is being performed at the school April 7-9

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for senior/students. Wilmot students are free.

Showtimes are as follows:

April 7 at 7 p.m.

April 8 at 7 p.m.

April 9 at 2 and 7 p.m.

All performances take place in the Lance Haas Auditorium at he school.