Trevor-Wilmot School District releases statement on successful referendum

The Trevor-Wilmot School District issued the following statement regarding the passage of its operating referendum Tuesday:

On April 5th, voters approved the Trevor Wilmot School District’s operating referendum. The referendum passed 469 to 362. The passed referendum allows the district to exceed its state-set revenue limits by $800,000 for five years. The additional revenue will be used to maintain educational programs, class sizes, and services.

Michelle Garven, District Administrator, said she was grateful that the referendum had passed and thanked the community for its support.

“There were many people who told us they supported this referendum. Now we heard from the voters and we are very grateful for the positive outcome,” she said.

The Board of Education will carefully analyze its budget to prepare for the new school year. She said funds from the approved referendum help avoid major reductions to programs and services, and maintains staff and class sizes.

“We are very grateful that we will be able to continue the great work our students deserve,” she said.