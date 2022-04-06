Michael Plourde named Wilmot UHS District superintendent

The Wilmot Union High School District Board has announced the hiring of Michael Plourde as its new superintendent.

From a news release distributed Wednesday:

The Wilmot Union High School District Board of Education appointed Dr. Michael Plourde as the new superintendent effective July 1, 2022, at a special meeting on April 6, 2022. Dr. Plourde is currently serving as the Willowbrook Middle School Principal in the Prairie Hill School District in South Beloit, Illinois.

The board used the education recruitment and development firm McPherson & Jacobson, LLC to assist with the search. The search drew 25 applicants and ultimately involved two finalists who each spent a day in the district meeting with

students, faculty, administration, a stakeholder advisory group, and the board of education.

School Board President Laurie DeMoon stated, “The school board was very impressed with both finalists, and were certain that each of them would have done a fine job leading the school district. The board selected Dr. Plourde because of his experience at all three levels, elementary, middle, and high school, and his ability to be a systems thinker.”

Dr. Vance Dalzin, who is currently serving as the interim superintendent and assisted with the search, agreed there was a strong pool of candidates. He also stated that “The new superintendent will be spending time in the district to learn about the people and programs before he officially starts on July 1st.”