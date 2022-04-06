2022 Westosha-Salem Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt is April 9

/westofthei.com file photo

The Westosha-Salem Kiwanis Club will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 9, at Salem Grade School Baseball Fields, Highway 83 and Highway AH in Salem.

The hunt will start at 1 p.m. Be there before time; the field gets swept by eager hunters in seconds.

Some 10,000 eggs will be available in areas divided by the following age groups:

2-4 year olds.

5-7 year olds.

8-10 year olds.

There are two Golden Eggs in each age group. Find a Golden Egg and win an Easter basket.

Attending will be the Easter Bunny and an engine from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue. Both will be available for photos.

In conjunction with this event will be a bike raffle for four bikes, two small and two large. Raffle tickets are $5 each or three for $10. Bring a new or gently used book and earn a raffle ticket for each book.

More information available here or by email at westoshakiwanis@yahoo.com.