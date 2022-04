Voters in the Wilmot Union High School District will be electing two School Board members in Tuesday’s election.

On the ballot will be: Joy Corona, incumbent Laurie DeMoon and Kim Swanson.

At about 8:46 p.m. with 7 of 8 polls reporting unofficial results:

Swanson 2445 (41.82%)

Corona 2176 (37.22%)

DeMoon 1185 (20.27%