Spring election 2022: Wheatland appointed town clerk and treasurer referendum results

Wheatland residents voted in a appointed town clerk and treasurer referendum Tuesday.

The referendum sought approval to change the positions of town clerk and town treasurer to appointed by the board rather than elected by town voters.

At 9:57 p.m., with the county reporting what may be incomplete, unofficial results from 1 of 1 polls:

Question 1: Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk in the Town of Wheatland be appointed by the Town Board?: No 461 (60.66%); Yes 299 (39.34%).

Question 2: Shall the person holding the office of Town Treasurer in the Town of Wheatland be appointed by the Town Board?: No 470 (62.09%); Yes 287 (37.91%).