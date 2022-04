Voters in Twin Lakes will elect three trustees in Tuesday’s election.

Three seats are open. One incumbent, Jeremy Knoll, is not running for re-election.

On the ballot are: Incumbent Barbara Andres, R. Lynn Garnand, incumbent WIlliam Kaskin, Ken Perl and Bob Wagner.

At about 8:50 p.m., with one of one poll reporting what may be incomplete unofficial results:

Perl 540 (22.83%)

Kaskin 538 (22.75%)

Andres 513 (21.69%)

Wagner 442 (18.69%)

Garnand 318 (13.45%