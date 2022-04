Residents of the Salem School District voted on operating and facility referendums in Tuesday’s election.

In two separate ballot items, the board sought authority for no more than $18.3 million in a bonding referendum for facility improvements and $1.5 million for a three-year non-recurring operating referendum.

With complete unofficial results reported from 3 of 3 polls:

Building referendum: Yes 942 (51.14%); No 900 (48.86%)

Operating referendum: Yes 469 (56.44%); No 362 (43.56%)