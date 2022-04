Paddock Lake voters elected three village trustees Tuesday.

On the ballot were incumbents Barbara Brenner and Robert Spencer. Registering as write-in candidates were Mike Rayniak and Dick Fish. The other incumbent, Gloria Walker, did not run for re-election.

Here are the complete unofficial results:

Brenner (on ballot) 328

Spencer (on ballot) 314

Rayniak (registered write-in) 48

Fish (registered write-in) 25