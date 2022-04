Voters in the 23th District will be electing a county supervisor Tuesday in a contested race.

District 23 includes parts of Twin Lakes and Randall. Here’s a map.

On the ballot are Aaron Karow, who is a Twin Lakes village trustee, and Kim Lewis, the incumbent who was appointed to the seat in 2021 after the death of Lon Wienke.

With the county reporting unofficial results at about 9:35 p.m. with 2 of 3 polls reporting:

Karow 700 (53.89%)

Lewis 595 (45.8%)