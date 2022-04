Voters in the 20th District will be electing a new county supervisor Tuesday.

District 20 includes Paddock Lake and parts of Salem Lakes. Here’s a map.

On the ballot are Steve Brown, a member of the Salem School Board, and John Poole, a Paddock Lake trustee and a former holder of the Dist. 20 seat.

Incumbent Sharon Pomaville did not run for re-election.

At 9:24 p.m. with the county reporting what may be incomplete official results from 3 of 3 polls:

Poole 944 (63.27%)

Brown 543 (36.39%)