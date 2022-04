Voters in the 19th District will be electing a new county supervisor Tuesday.

District 19 includes Paris and parts of Brighton, Bristol and Somers. Here’s a map.

Appearing on the ballot are Brian Bashaw and Larry Zamba. Neither have previously held elected office.

Incumbent Sharon Beth is not running for re-election.

With the county reporting at 9:33 p.m. what may be incomplete unofficial results:

Bashaw 1190 (64.99%)

Zamba 638 (34.84%)