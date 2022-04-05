Spring election 2022: Kenosha County executive election results

Voters throughout Kenosha County are electing a new Kenosha County executive Tuesday.

On the ballot are Samantha Kerkman, currently the state representative for the 61st Assembly District, and Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, currently the Kenosha County clerk of circuit court.

Incumbent County Executive Jim Kreuser did not run for re-election.

Whichever candidate wins will be the first woman to hold the office here.

With 74 of 85 polls reporting at about 8:40 p.m:

Kerkman 12442 (56.24%)

Matoska-Mentink 9642 (43.58%

UPDATE 8:56 p.m. — With 84 of 85 polls reporting:

Kerkman 14504 (51.61%)

Matoska-Mentink 13548 (48.21%

UPDATE 9:51 p.m. — With 85 of 85 polls reporting what may be incomplete, unofficial results:

Kerkman 14693 (51.32%)

Matoska-Mentink 13886 (48.5%)