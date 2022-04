Voters in Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) will elect two members to the school board in Tuesday’s election.

There are three candidates for two seats. One incumbent, James Walker, is not running for re-election.

On the ballot are: Incumbent Mike Gentile, Emily Herbert and Joe Hurst.

At 9:44 p.m. with the county reporting what may be incomplete, unofficial results:

Gentile 428 (36.55%)

Hurst 370 (31.6%)

Herbert 362 (30.91%