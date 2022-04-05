Spring election 2022: It’s Election Day

Photo by Kristen Price via stock.xchng

It’s Spring Election Day Tuesday with state, county and local non-partisan offices on the ballot.

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Salem Lakes will be using all three polling places: Salem Lakes Village Hall, Wilmot Fire Station and Silver Lake Village Hall.

Twin Lakes voting will be at the new Village Hall, across Main Street from the old building, in the Community Room.

All other polling places are in their typical locations. A complete list of polling places is available here.

Voters throughout the county will be electing a new county executive, with incumbent Jim Kreuser not running for re-election. On the ballot are Samantha Kerkman and Rebecca Matoska-Mentink.

Also at the county level there are three Western Kenosha County contested supervisor races. In the 19th District, Brian Bashaw and Larry Zamba are on the ballot. In the 20th District, Steve Brown and John Poole are on the ballot. In the 23rd District, incumbent Kim Lewis faces a challenge from Aaron Karow.

There are a number of contested school board and municipal elections:

The following referendums are also on the ballot: