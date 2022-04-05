Spring election 2022: It’s Election Day

It’s Spring Election Day Tuesday with state, county and local non-partisan offices on the ballot.
Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Salem Lakes will be using all three polling places: Salem Lakes Village Hall, Wilmot Fire Station and Silver Lake Village Hall.
Twin Lakes voting will be at the new Village Hall, across Main Street from the old building, in the Community Room.
All other polling places are in their typical locations. A complete list of polling places is available here.
Voters throughout the county will be electing a new county executive, with incumbent Jim Kreuser not running for re-election. On the ballot are Samantha Kerkman and Rebecca Matoska-Mentink.
Also at the county level there are three Western Kenosha County contested supervisor races. In the 19th District, Brian Bashaw and Larry Zamba are on the ballot. In the 20th District, Steve Brown and John Poole are on the ballot. In the 23rd District, incumbent Kim Lewis faces a challenge from Aaron Karow.
There are a number of contested school board and municipal elections:
- In Twin Lakes, five candidates will compete for three village trustee seats: Incumbent Barb Andres, R. Lynn Garnand, incumbent WIlliam Kaskin, Ken Perl and Bob Wagner.
- In Randall there is a contested race for supervisor #4, with Tim Gaffron and incumbent Nancy Kemp on the ballot.
- In the Wilmot Union High School District three candidates are facing off for two seats: Joy Corona, incumbent Laurie DeMoon and Kim Swanson.
- In the Bristol School District, four candidates are competing for two seats where neither incumbent ran for re-election: Tina Elfering, Stephen Grimm, Danielle Whitaker and Lauren Zimmer.
- In Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School), three candidates are competing for two seats: Incumbent Mike Gentile, Emily Herbert and Joe Hurst.
- In the Randall Joint #1 School District, two candidates are competing for one school board seat: Meredith Kurtzweil and Jeffrey Swanson.
The following referendums are also on the ballot:
- The Bristol School District is seeking approval to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $22,300,000 for a school facility improvement project at the school.
- The Wheatland J1 School District is seeking approval to exceed the levy limit by up to $525,000 for four years for operational purposes.
- The Trevor-Wilmot Grade School District is seeking approval to exceed the state revenue limit by $800,000 annually for five years.
- The Salem School District is seeking approval for two referendum questions: an $18.3 million bonding referendum for facility improvements and a $1.5 million three-year non-recurring operating referendum.
- The Town of Wheatland is seeking approval to move the town clerk and town treasurer postions from being elected to appointed by the Town Board.