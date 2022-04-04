This is Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week 2022; no sirens during tornado drill this year

Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week 2022 is this week.

Here’s a news release from the Kenosha County Emergency Management:

Wisconsin’s statewide tornado drill is coming up on April 7, 2022. Make plans to practice going to your tornado shelter at home, work, or school at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes per year. The National Weather Service confirmed that 41 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin in 2021. The statewide tornado drills allow people to practice their tornado safety plan.

The drills NO longer include a live EAS test and mock tornado watch/warning issued by the National Weather Service. The NWS offices will conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests during the 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. drill times, but these will not sound an audible alert unless you listen to a weather radio.

Since the Emergency Alert System and NOAA Weather Radio shall NOT issue mock tornado warning tests during the drill, the Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management shall NOT ACTIVATE the Kenosha County outdoor tornado sirens.

Please consider creating, planning, updating, and practicing an emergency plan of action. Find tips for building a kit at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov .

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact the Kenosha Sheriff’s Division of Emergency Management at 262.605.7900.