Reckless driver crashes, flees; caught by deputies

/Earlene Frederick photo

Two people that fled from a crash in Paddock Lake Sunday were apprehended by Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies.

At approximately 11:55 a.m., Joint Dispatch received a call of a reckless driver in a silver Chevy truck that was running other motorists off of the road, said Sgt. David Wright, KCSD public information officer. Multiple KCSD squads checked for the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was eventually located after it crashed at Highway 50 and 236th Avenue in the south ditch line, Wright said.

Two suspects fled from the vehicle, but were apprehended by deputies, Wright said.

No injuries were reported by the suspects or any deputies involved.

/Earlene Frederick photo

/Earlene Frederick photo

/Earlene Frederick photo

Related posts

Units responding to Paddock Lake