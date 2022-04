The Bristol School girls volleyball team took home first place for the Westosha Athletic Conference for the 2022 season.

Pictured above (top row left to right): Coach Hannah Bergeson, Jora Phillips, Addison Palmer, Madison Ross, Madison Mauser, Addison Palmer, Meghan Gallentine, Kayleigh Bannon, and Coach Anthony Lambert (bottom row left to right) Addison Herriges, Anna Hansen, Aubrey Phillips, Lauren Dahlberg, Laney Pumula, and Spencer Brankey