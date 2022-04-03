Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole, special board meeting April 4,2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and a special meeting Monday at the new Village Hall.

The committee of the whole meeting is first at 6:30 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Discussion regarding authorizing the Village Administrator to send out an RFP for a property assessor.

Discussion regarding the 108 E. Main St. parking lot. This is the address of the old village hall building. Plans have called for the building to be demolished and converted to a parking lot.

The special meeting will follow the committee of the whole meeting. The agenda includes:

Consideration of a motion to approve submittal of Annual Report and other Compliance Documents for the Municipal Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit.

Consideration of action taken at the March 9, 2022 Plan Commission meeting: Recommended motion to approve a CSM for 150 Holy Hill Rd. Parcel #85-4-119-164-3501.

