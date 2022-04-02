Units responding to crash in Brighton

Apr 2nd, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:39 p.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways 75 and 142 in Brighton.

Per dispatch: No injuries being reported at this time.

UPDATE 4:59 p.m. — Kansasville Fire and Rescue also now responding.

Share11
Tweet
11 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives