Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:35 p.m., the Kenosha County Specialized Response Team members are responding to the 26700 block of 103rd Street (Highway SA) in Trevor.

Per Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue command on the scene via dispatch: Vehicle has struck a home. Shoring needed by SRT team. Non emergency response.

UPDATE 7:44 p.m. — Salem Lakes command requests tech rescue response from South Shore Fire Department and Town of Linn Fire/EMS.