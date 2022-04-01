Spring election 2022: Randall town supervisor #4 Q&A

Voters in Randall will be able to vote in a contested race for town supervisor #4 in the April 5 election.

Appearing on the ballot will be:

Tim Gaffron

Nancy Kemp

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email. Here are the candidates’ biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Tim Gaffron — Age: 33. Education: Bachelor’s Degree of Science at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Occupation: Manager. Previous elected or appointed public office: None

Nancy Kemp — Age: 66. Education: Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Science, Barat College. Occupation: Retired healthcare professional. Previous elected or appointed public office: Town of Randall Supervisor 2020-pesent, Kenosha County Library System trustee 2009-present, Community Library trustee 2013-present, Randall Plan commissioner 2012-2021, Kenosha County Local Emergency Planning Committee appointment March 2022

1.) Why are you the best candidate for Randall town supervisor #4?

Gaffron — I decided to run for Randall Supervisor Chair #4 to encourage community engagement, drive participation in town agendas, and develop and grow local activities that benefit the town’s residents. The Town of Randall is where my family calls home, where our children go to school, and is the community I have had the privilege to protect as a proud member of the Randall Volunteer Fire Department since 2019. My mission is to represent the town as an active community member and strengthen the Randall community. I have served in leadership positions for 9 years. I have managed complex budgets within these positions and have led teams to success. I pride myself on always maintaining open and honest communication with my team. I will do the same for the Randall community.

Kemp — I am the best candidate for Randall town supervisor #4 because I have done the groundwork for this position. I attended town board meetings for years before my first appointment in 2009. During this time I learned more about the community and the town processes. In addition to my appointed and elected service, I was a Randall firefighter from 2010-2015 and am currently vice-president of Friends of Community Library. Since I was elected I have attended five conferences and seminars to expand my knowledge as town supervisor. I take an active role on the town board and have worked with other supervisors to negotiate an EMS agreement with Twin Lakes Fire Department and Rescue Squad, to upgrade signage and educational information at our boat launches, and to create job descriptions for clerk and treasurer. I look forward to continuing to use my experience and to give my best efforts to Randall residents in

protecting our rural quality of life and in using our financial resources responsibly.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues faced by the Town Board and how would you address them if elected?

Gaffron — The return to normal post-pandemic is one of the most significant issues the town will face. The community’s families have suffered for the past two years with a lack of community events. As part of my mission to strengthen the community, I will work to develop community events that will bring people of all ages together throughout the year. As a result, I feel the Town of Randall will recover, and that small-town community charm we all remember will thrive again.

Kemp — What I have noticed in the years that I have been on the Planning Board and the Town Board is a sense of the town’s isolation and a mindset of working alone. As the Town and the County continue to grow and change in the coming years, Randall needs to stop travelling alone. There are resources and partnerships we need to access to benefit our community. We need to cooperate with other communities and Kenosha County to share resources and expenses. This will benefit all of us. Good communication is essential. I have begun to work toward this goal and will continue to do so when re-elected.