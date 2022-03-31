Spring election 2022: Twin Lakes village trustee candidate Q&A

Voters in Twin Lakes will be able to vote in a contested race for village trustee in the April 5 election.

Three seats are open. One incumbent, Jeremy Knoll, is not running for re-election.

Appearing on the ballot will be:

Barbara Andres

R. Lynn Garnand

WIlliam Kaskin

Ken Perl

Bob Wagner

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email. Here are the candidates’ biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Barbara Jean Andres — Age: 74. Education: High School. Occupation: Customer service for H. & R. Block during the tax season; retired for the rest of the year. Previous elected or appointed public (previous) Board of Review; Board of Appeals; currently serving as Village Trustee.

Lynn Garnand — Age: 68. Education: BS Chemistry/Biology. Occupation: Small Business Owner. Previous elected or appointed public office: None.

William Kaskin — Age: 65. Education: graduate of Wilmot High School. Occupation: Retired Village of Twin Lakes public works. Previous elected or appointed public office: Village Trustee.

Ken Perl — Age: 57. Education: High School, Elevator Construction Trade School. Occupation: Elevator Mechanic 33 years. Small business owner Mad Dan’s Restaurant for 27 years. Previous Elected Public Office: Board of Ethics for Twin Lakes, Plan & Review Board for Twin Lakes.

Bob Wagner — Age: 62. Education: Merrillville IN High School, Ivy Tech – NW IN, US Air Force Flight Med Tech. Occupation: Small Business owner and Entrepreneur. Previous elected or appointed public office: Not yet.

1.) Why are you the best candidate for Twin Lakes village trustee?

Andres — I am seeking re-election to the Board of Trustees to continue giving back to the village that has been our home of nearly 50 years. Our children and grandchildren have been born, raised and educated here. This is a wonderful community in which to live. I want to continue to be a part of keeping it safe and friendly, and to make it even better. I have learned over the years to listen and explore all sides of an issue; ask questions; listen with an open mind; then work to find solution that is fair and good for all the people of the village. I am honest and trustworthy, with a strong work ethic. I do not believe in change just for the sake of change. However after exploring all sides of an issue, if a change is needed to keep the village moving forward I embrace the challenge. Progress requires learning from our experiences and that of others. Then applying that knowledge to a current issue using good judgement and common sense.

Garnand — I have had a broad spectrum of career and life experiences in large and small businesses/organizations including Motorola, US Coast Guard, US Air Force, and UOP in Des Plaines, IL. I have never stopped learning and adapting. In the last two years, I have attended all but one board / committee of the whole meetings and am very aware of the issues we face and how we make decisions about them. Whether in uniform or as the Chief Architect of Motorola’s cell phone division, I’ve had to make difficult decisions on a regular basis about what’s best for the organization and my people. My role was to serve them whether I was managing a $50,000 project or a $15 million program. I’m a detail oriented and fiscally responsible person who’ll work to ensure that the village funds are spent wisely, and that initiatives are carried out efficiently. As a Village Board Trustee, I’ll bring value of my experience making difficult decisions for the right reasons and a technical expertise that currently does not exist on the board.

Kaskin — I lived in the village of Twin Lakes all my life and raised my three children here with my wife Lynn. I worked for the village of public works for a little over forty years. I’m tired of all the spending going on. I will try to keep our taxes down and keep our small town prospering. Even if I’m not elected I will still be at the board meetings to voice my opinions and yours.

Perl — Being a small business owner of Mad Dan’s I will bring good business management skills to the board.

Wagner — I’ve lived in Twin Lakes for 11 years and want to bring energy, analytical thinking and financial thoughtfulness to the decisions that are being made for the residents that live here and for the visitors that bring revenue to the area. We should be focusing on both entities for the continued growth and development of Twin Lakes. As a business owner and an entrepreneur, I have gained a valuable base of knowledge regarding financial strategy and stability as well as the importance of marketing…getting the right story out to the public. I enjoy asking questions and learning everything I can before making decisions that affect so many and have large price tags.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues faced by the Village Board and how would you address them if elected?

Andres — Keeping our village in a strong financial position while continuing to maintain and improve our infrastructure. Protecting and maintaining our lakes. The health and quality of the lakes is key to keep our village alive and vibrant, for both full time and part time residents, as well as the tourism industry, Being good steward of the tax payers money. Using revenue in the most efficient and prudent ways to keep property taxes stable. Encouraging residents to share their views, concerns, and needs with the board.

Garnand — As previously stated, I attend every meeting and have a good understanding of the challenges we’re facing. A big issue is the staffing of our police department. The pool of part-time police officers used in the past for filling in for sick/injured officers or manning the summer water patrol boats has vanished over the last few years. Today we are operating at the bare minimum staffing of two officers per shift. This works only when everyone is healthy. This also does not account for staffing of our water patrol in the summer. In March, we were fortunate to hire one additional full-time officer. The immediate problem we are faced with is both finding and funding the additional 2 officers needed to properly staff the department. Another, larger issue is the Village’s decision-making process as it applies to spending our money. At each Committee of the Whole Meeting, I’d like to see a balance sheet that includes current budget performance to date as well as seasonal and predictive planning of expense, revenue, and debt load for the next 12 months. Today decisions are being made without that kind of fact-based data on where we are or will be financially and I think that is a recipe for trouble. A general issue that we grapple with in specific instances, is what I would call “outdated ordinances”. I would like to work with the board on a general updating and tightening up of some of our ordinances. Lastly, someone needs to ask, “Do we really have to spend this money?”

Kaskin — The spending has to come to a stop. The people who have lived in our village their whole lives are being financially hurt by our frequently raised taxes.

Perl — Development is necessary to grow our tax base. A resilient tax base requires a healthy mix of residential, retail, and commercial businesses to be sustainable. I believe an economic development commission will provide focus to keep us on track. Development also touches on the needs to include residential stakeholders for new construction projects. Impacting their neighborhoods engaging residents early has to be embedded in the village plan development process.

Wagner — It is clear that Twin Lakes is growing. The appropriate foresight and oversight on all the aspects and offerings of the village is critical in order for Twin Lakes to grow in the direction that benefits its residents. I feel the key areas include Police and Fire Departments along with Public Works need a guiding partnership with the Village Board to determine the best course of action for public safety as well as ensuring they have the proper equipment to do their job effectively and efficiently.