Spring election 2022: County supervisor Dist. 23 Q&A

Residents of Kenosha County supervisor Dist. 23 will be able to vote in the April 5 election in a contested election for their representative on the Kenosha County Board.

District 23 includes parts of Twin Lakes and Randall. Here’s a map.

Appearing on the ballot will be Kim Lewis and Aaron Karow.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email. Here are the candidates’ biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Aaron Karow — Age: 45. Village, town, city where you reside: Twin Lakes. Education: Randall Grade School; Wilmot High School; University of Wisconsin Platteville (BS – Civil Engineering); Continuing Education for maintaining Professional Engineer License. Occupation: Civil Construction Engineer. Previous elected or appointed public office: Village of Twin Lakes – Trustee for 17 years (2005-Present); Village of Twin Lakes – Planning Commission (since 2005); Twin Lakes Lake District Commissioner; Town of Randall – Park Board (4 plus years).

Kim Lewis — Age: 65. Village, town, city where you reside: Twin Lakes since 1984. Education: Bachelor of Science in Forestry, University of Illinois: Juris Doctor, John Marshall Law School. Occupation: Attorney practicing in Illinois and Wisconsin since 1984. Previously, elected or appointed public office: Village of Twin Lakes Trustee, Village of Twin Lakes Village Attorney. I have also served a number of years on the Twin Lakes Area Chamber of Business Association. Currently, District 23 Kenosha County Supervisor.

1.) Why are you the best candidate for Kenosha County supervisor, Dist. 23?

Karow — Board supervisors are elected to represent their districts at the County level to ensure proper representation, so your voice is heard and considered in the decisions that guide County spending and service levels. I believe the government serves the citizens and I will always keep that perspective in listening to your concerns. As a lifelong resident of and being involved in local government in the Randall and Twin Lakes area, I have developed close ties with local leaders and many residents. My relationships and experiences will be valuable in getting reliable feedback to guide good decision making to ensure the needs of our community are met and residents are served. I will work hard to efficiently use our assets and resources with a critical eye on maximizing return on our investment of time, talent, and finances. As a Civil Engineer, I have experience in large private and public infrastructure projects across the nation, leading teams of people and managing complex civil and building construction projects. Keys to success for me have always been to dive in and understand the details, be a problem solver, communicate effectively, engage the right people to ensure effectiveness, and establish measurable goals to provide guidance leading to the desired outcome. I have a strong passion for and deep roots in Kenosha County and I want to use my servant’s heart to help people.

Lewis — I am a reasonable and rational person. It takes a collaborative effort, and the ability to work with other people whose opinions may differ, to accomplish what is necessary for Kenosha County to run in a smooth and efficient manner. I have worked with and in various government entities throughout my career, and have the experience to assure the fair and efficient use of our tax dollars, and the ability to make that happen. I will continue to push for a fair share of your tax dollars for Twin Lakes, and support project and services that benefit all of Kenosha County, including Twin Lakes. Recent examples of this include Veterans Park and the Veterans Memorial on F and KD, and the reconfiguration and construction County Highway F. Currently, the rebuilding of East Lakeshore Drive (County EM) is scheduled for later this year, and it will include pedestrian/bike path to improve safety on this heavily used road,. Why am I the best candidate for Kenosha County Supervisor, District 23? Bottom line — I show up, I do the work, and I get results. I appreciate your vote.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues controlled by the county government that affect Western Kenosha County residents and how would you address them if elected?

Karow — County Board Supervisors serve the legislative function focused on policy making, law making budgetary approval and cooperative decision-making. The long-term goals and policy objectives that I see are maintaining and improving the rural character and quality of life that we have come to enjoy by ensuring responsible spending and providing efficient and effective County services. Almost 25% of property taxes from Twin Lakes and Randall residents go to Kenosha County government and I will ensure our County revenues and tax dollars are balanced county wide. A

major challenge will be finding innovative ways to minimize budget impacts due to upward financial pressures (inflation and interest rates increases), supply chain constraints, and labor challenges. I will focus on strengthening individuals through work force development, promoting healthy living, and building community resiliency over growing government. I will support law enforcement and emergency services to ensure proper preparedness and actions are taken during times of crisis. I will work cohesively and collectively with the Executive to appropriately

staff administration and human services be the most successful in meeting the needs of our County Residents. I will advocate for improving infrastructure and recreational opportunities through public works and parks improvements driven by best value. I will increase community understanding of the County’s function by advocating for transparency and disseminating information on important decisions and listening for your feedback. I will look for win-win solutions

and solve problems through critical thinking and effective communication.

Lewis — Approximately 20% of the real estate property tax bill that we pay on a yearly basis goes to Kenosha County, The County budget determines how these tax dollars are allocated, and the County Board determines those priorities. Those of us who live in Western Kenosha County are aware that more resources are necessary for the adequate maintenance of county roads, including lane markings and striping. Law enforcement and public safety are priorities, and I will continue to work with the Sheriff’s Department and the Twin Lakes Police Department to provide the resources they need. In talking with individuals from both Departments, it is apparent that we need more resources to address mental health issues. This includes the integration of Law Enforcement and Social Services to deal with situations where people are stressed out, overwhelmed, or having a bad day, and intervention instead of arrest is appropriate. The ongoing opioid epidemic is part of mental health, and continues to be a difficult issue. Opioid addiction and its effect on friends and family have touched every area of Kenosha County, and I will continue to push for the resources necessary to address this epidemic. Protecting our lakes is another ongoing effort, and the storm water management aspect of the rebuild of East Lakeshore Drive will help to alleviate some of the runoff that enters Lake Elizabeth and Lake Mary. I would like to continue my efforts as your County Supervisor to accomplish the above, and more. I appreciate your confidence in me, and ask for your vote on April 5.